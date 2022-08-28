developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

When the center cockpit is best. Like on the Sunbeam 42.1

swan 47
USED BOATS – Swan 47
27 August 2022
0
Published by Giornale della Vela at
Categories
Tags

sunbeam 42.1Sunbeam Yachts is a perfect example of how boats should be built. Its philosophy can be summarized as follows: maneuverability even with a small crew, in all weather conditions; customized solutions, adapted to the needs of each customer who has a direct relationship with the shipyard, even after the delivery of the boat; great durability in terms of quality and range of materials.

Here is an example of what Sunbeam Yachts can do: you can find it at Milano Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show in the Sunbeam Yachts stand.

Sunbeam 42.1, the sport luxury cruiser

The Sunbeam 42.1 (12.90 x 3.98 m) is a yachting classic in the segment with a central cockpit, perfect in layout to fit in with seaside homes. The central cockpit creates a private outdoor area, a protected open-air salon raised above the deck. Sunbeam is famous for quality and customization. So as to create a “unique” boat.

Sunbeam 42.1 wants to give life to what is a “sports luxury cruiser” and therefore a boat that is also perfect for sailing with a small crew. Another great plus of the Sunbeam 42.1 design is that this yacht guarantees the typical weight stability, an important characteristic of all Sunbeam yachts.

Discover the Sunbeam 42.1 HERE

Just click to get in touch

And if you want to deepen with a manager of the shipyard or book a visit via email or whatsapp, in the stand you will find the buttons to activate the contact with a click.

ENTER NOW IN THE STAND OF SUNBEAM YACHTS

 

Giornale della Vela
Giornale della Vela

Related posts

swan 47

swan 47

27 August 2022

USED BOATS – Swan 47

Read more
Swan 40

Swan 40

20 August 2022

USED BOATS The iconic Swan 40 by Frers. Collectible

Read more
Made in Italy catamarans

Made in Italy catamarans

14 August 2022

Super all-Italian catamarans? Discover them at MYW!

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Le tue informazioni non verrano mai cedute a terzi