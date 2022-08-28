When the center cockpit is best. Like on the Sunbeam 42.1

Sunbeam Yachts is a perfect example of how boats should be built. Its philosophy can be summarized as follows: maneuverability even with a small crew, in all weather conditions; customized solutions, adapted to the needs of each customer who has a direct relationship with the shipyard, even after the delivery of the boat; great durability in terms of quality and range of materials.

Here is an example of what Sunbeam Yachts can do: you can find it at Milano Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show in the Sunbeam Yachts stand.

Sunbeam 42.1, the sport luxury cruiser



The Sunbeam 42.1 (12.90 x 3.98 m) is a yachting classic in the segment with a central cockpit, perfect in layout to fit in with seaside homes. The central cockpit creates a private outdoor area, a protected open-air salon raised above the deck. Sunbeam is famous for quality and customization. So as to create a “unique” boat.

Sunbeam 42.1 wants to give life to what is a “sports luxury cruiser” and therefore a boat that is also perfect for sailing with a small crew. Another great plus of the Sunbeam 42.1 design is that this yacht guarantees the typical weight stability, an important characteristic of all Sunbeam yachts.

