Of exceptional used boats there are many at the Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show, but surely this one that we suggest you to visit right now at Nautor’s Swan Brokerage stand is absolutely something special, a unique boat with an exceptional history.

And she’s a queen of used boats that maintains her value over time and becomes a collector’s item.

Her name is Lolita Senta, she is a Swan 47 (number 58 of the 80 produced) of 1982 kept in an impeccable way, visible in Italy at Porto Lotti in La Spezia. Before telling you why it is in perfect condition and what accessories are present that enrich it, here is the story of this legendary boat.

Swan 47 born for the members of the New York Yacht Club



In 1974, the New York Yacht Club, the most famous club in the United States, asked the Sparkman & Stephens firm of News York to design a boat for its members that would be used to participate in their club regattas, but that would also be comfortable for cruises. It had to be beautiful, fast and innovative.

The brothers Olin and Rod Stephens, owners of the Sparkman & Stephens studio, were the undisputed rulers of world design in the 1970s. The New York firm set to work. Thus was born the NYYC 48 (New York Yacht Club 48) which had a unique feature, the keel was partly mobile with a draught ranging from 1.78 to 2.44 meters. But now, they asked themselves at the NYYC, who would build it, given that already a dozen members of the New York Yacht Club had paid a deposit to buy a NYYC 48?

Simple. The enterprising Stephens brothers. They were the designers of what was then the world’s most famous and highly regarded shipyard, Nautor’s Swan of Finland. They talked it over the phone with the Nautor’s boss.

So it became a Swan, one of the most beautiful ever.



After a few days the deal was done. The construction of the NYYC 48 would be carried out by Nautor’s Swan and would give rise to a new Nautor model, the Swan 47. Experts consider the Swan 47 probably the most successful of the models designed by Sparkman & Stephens.

Very elegant, with a unique slender stern, excellent sailing performance, a refined construction as only Swan then knew how to perform. In total, from 1975 to 1984, 80 units were produced (70 of the version with fixed daggerboard and 10 with movable daggerboard).

You can find Lolita Senta in Nautor’s Swan Brokerage‘s stand at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show, is one of the famous, precious, Swan 47 with floating daggerboard.

All information and a large photo gallery you can find HERE. To make you curious, we can give you some essential information. The Swan 47 Lolita Senta was launched in 1982. In 2015 the teak on the deck was completely replaced, in 2014 the movable keel system was renewed and in the same year a full anti-osmosis treatment was performed on the hull.

