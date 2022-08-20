USED BOATS The iconic Swan 40 by Frers. Collectible

At the Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show you will also find the top of the used collectible boats that over time will certainly increase their value, as happens with vintage cars. Why? Simple, they are icons of yachting history.

One of these used boats is the Swan 40 Frers project of 1992, which is called Solenia, for sale and visible in Tuscany, kept in amazing conditions. A real unique object that can be found in the stand of Nautor’s Swan Brokerage.

Used boats, the history of the Swan 40, Nautor’s icon



The Swan 40 design Frers is a boat with a particular history, which marks a historical period of Nautor’s shipyard.

In 1970 the first version of the Swan 40 was the third model released by the Finnish shipyard, after the Swan 36 followed by the Swan 43, both of 1967, and coinciding with the Swan 37, also of 1970. It was designed by the Sparkman & Stephens studio of News York, then the most famous in the world for the design of sailing boats. The first version of the Swan 40 was produced 51 times, from 1970 to 1972. Then the 40-footer was no longer produced.

A new 40-foot Swan is needed



But in the early 1990s, Nautor guru Pekka Koskenkyla realized it was time to go back to producing a “small” 40-foot Swan.

So he commissioned the Argentinean studio of German Frers, who had become the exclusive designer of the Finnish shipyard (and still is today!), to design a new 40-footer.

Frers set to work and created a small masterpiece. The first example of the second version of the Swan 40 touched the water in 1992 and remained in production for nine years, until 2001, produced in 58 units.

The secrets of Frers’ Swan 40



Its longevity is due to an extremely elegant line, with a low freeboard, a very well-balanced retractable deckhouse, pronounced lines and an exceptional maximum width of 3.93 metres for a boat that is 12.27 metres long overall. And then Frers’ touch of class, a steeply sloping stern with her signature rounded chamfer at the hull/ deck connection, giving a touch of class and instant recognition.

With maximum width at the hull centerline, the saloon is the Swan 40 Frers’ strong point, with two opposing sofas and the upper berth on the port side. Great boat!

The Swan 40 Solenia, which, as we said, can be seen in Tuscany at Argentario, is the model n. 48 released from the shipyard and finished in 1999. It is probably the best preserved example of Swan 40 in the world.