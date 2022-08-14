Super all-Italian catamarans? Discover them at MYW!

Who said that only the French know how to build catamarans? At the Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show you will find the biggest cat “Made in Italy”: you’d better discover them now in the Ice Yachts stand to realize that they have nothing to envy to those of our cousins. On the contrary…

A trio of wonders for the ICE Cat Sixtyfour

Let’s start with the new ICE Cat Sixtyfour (19.50 x 9.80 m), designed and engineered by a true “dream team”. The water lines are by the Felci Yachts Design studio, the one that has designed the most production boats in Italy (but when it comes to performance, it knows its stuff). A name, a guarantee.

The exterior and interior design was entrusted to Lucio Micheletti (who also designed the 72-footer we’ll talk about in a moment), designer of some of the most innovative boats of recent years. Finally, the structures were designed by one of the “big names” of the America’s Cup: Giovanni Belgrano. In other words, one of the “minds” that made the Kiwis win the America’s Cup and is now at the service of Ben Ainslie’s strong British team, candidates for the Prada Cup.

Visiting the boat you will understand how, with a team like this, the interior and interior spaces have reached unprecedented results in this sector and allow the Sixtyfour to have 12% more usable space than, for example, the ICE Cat 67.

When automotive and yacht design meet: ICE Cat Seventytwo

A true luxury villa by the sea is the second supercat (22.80 x 9.80 m) you’ll want to visit, the ICE Cat Seventytwo. The hand is the same, that of Lucio Micheletti’s studio. The stylistic features borrowed from the automotive industry are evident. See for yourself: the hull has sleek lines, very slender, characterized by an almost minimal formal cleanliness and a practical essentiality at the service of maximum performance.

You will understand how the goal of this super catamaran, not even too veiled, is to obtain a boat capable of reaching over 30 knots of top speed! The refined sportiness and ergonomics of every corner allows to enclose in a boat with such excellent sailing characteristics, the comforts that a multihull of over 70 feet must have.

ICE Yachts, a success like RS Audi and Porsche



You will discover, visiting the stand, also the other new models of ICE Yachts and especially the reasons that make it one of the successes of the Italian nautical, immediately recognizable compared to others.

Like the RS range of Porsche or Audi in the automotive field: sporty, captivating but also comfortable, with a look that doesn’t go out of fashion. Like the Ice among sailing boats.

