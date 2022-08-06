Think about it now: the best rental deals in Italy and the Mediterranean

It’s time to thinking about vacations. By boat of course. At the Milano Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show there are the best boat rental offers on the market. It’s worth booking now.

As you know, in fact, the boat has been classified worldwide as “zero risk COVID”, so start now the hunt for your next vacation. Here’s what the best operators offer that you find in our digital boat show. In Italy and in the Mediterranean.

Barcando Charter

Enter in the stand of Barcando Charter to give vent to your dreams of vacation by sea with its own catamarans. Barcando Charter owns in the base in Sicily in Capo D’Orlando, a step away from the Aeolian Islands, the Bali 4.6 and the Bali 4.8. They are the ideal boats for a cruise with the maximum of relax.

In Salerno, ideal base to explore the best of the coasts and islands of Campania, Barcando has other two wonderful catamarans, the Lagoon 40 and the new Bali Catspace.

In the stand of Barcando Charter you can dream even more about your next vacation thanks to the practical guides to the cruises of 7 and 14 days with the indication of the most beautiful places to visit, in Cilento, Amalfi coast and Partenopean islands, Aeolian archipelago, Egadi islands and the real Sicily on the sea.

Discover now, CLICK HERE..

Equinoxe Yachts Charter

If you want to realize how the world of yacht charter works and what it offers, discover the endless possibilities that the Equinoxe Yachts Charter division with and without crew, from superyacht to 10 meters, is able to offer.

Discover also by clicking here a selection of offers of exclusive boats for rent, ranging from a beautiful Lagoon 620 catamaran to a comfortable gulet without forgetting the Ferretti motoryacht.

1,500 boats are waiting for you in 30 different destinations in Italy, in the Mediterranean and in all the seas of the planet. What are you waiting for to visit the Equinoxe stand?

And if you want to contact them now just click HERE

Letyourboat

There are hundreds of boats available, sailing and motor, that Letyourboat provides in dozens of ports throughout Italy, chosen for their proximity to the town and for the characteristics of pleasantness. To find out how it works and to access the offers in one click, just visit the product “Sleep on a boat at the mooring with Letyourboat“.

You can become the owner for a night of a luxurious motoryacht or a sporty sailboat. Because the boat you choose is yours, exclusively, for the period you choose.

Find out now, CLICK HERE.

Spartivento Charter

The right opportunity to go on vacation by boat saving 15% you will find at the Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show in the pavilion “tourism”.

Here, in the stand of Spartivento Charter you will find unrepeatable opportunities to go on vacation by boat, with or without a skipper, saving a lot of money and with the possibility of free change of dates. Where? In the best of Italy. Here are some examples, exclusively for Milano Yachting Week.

The main destinations in the bases of Spartivento Charter are: Tuscan Archipelago, Egadi Archipelago, Sardinia and Corsica, Amalfi Coast, Aeolian Archipelago. Available with Spartivento there are 25 catamarans from 38 to 52 feet and a total of 80 boats.

Find out now, CLICK HERE.

Croatia

Croatia is the European country that boasts 1244 islands in just 250 miles, a world record. But why not dream now by preparing next summer’s vacation?

You will find the right opportunity at the Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show in the “tourism” pavilion.

Here, in the stand of the Croatian Tourist Board you will find unrepeatable opportunities to go on a boating vacation. Where? In the best of Croatia. Milano Yachting Week has selected four dream itineraries for you. Here are the right ideas, because dreaming now costs nothing and is good for the spirit.

Idea number 1: Cruise to the islands of Dalmatia: sea, but not only

Idea number 2: Dubrovnik and the Elaphite Islands – a paradise in Croatia

Boat idea number 3: Croatian islands: dream places for a sailing vacation

Idea number 4: Istria and Kvarner – Italy is just a stone’s throw away

Find out more now, CLICK HERE.