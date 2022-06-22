Visiting the permanent digital boat show has never been so easy. The Milano Yachting Week app, in fact, has been launched, available for all Android and iOS mobile devices, allowing to visit all the exhibitors whenever and however you want. All you have to do to enter the show is download the app and in no time you will be able to discover all the pavilions, Sailing and Motor Boats, Services, Tourism, Accessories, and the constantly evolving schedule of Events.

Click below to download the Milano Yachting Week app now. Once inside, you can search and compare the products you are most interested in. If a product catches your eye or you want to know something more, you can contact the exhibitor and ask in one click everything that interests you. To do so, simply fill in the form you will find on all pages: write your questions, your email address and your name, and your request will be sent immediately to the exhibitor, who will reply to you via the email you entered in the form.

WHAT’S ON DISPLAY

The show hosts more than 80 exhibitors including boatyards, manufacturers of boating accessories, charter companies, dream destinations for boating holidays, and much more. Milano Yachting Week is a boat show where you can discover and compare many products, contact exhibitors in one click, or just enjoy a virtual visit on board some of the most beautiful boats in the world. Download the App for free and visit now the first boat show with a dedicated mobile application!

