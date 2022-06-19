Do you like charts? The Hit parade of the most viewed accessories

Do you have a moment, do you like rankings? We have compiled for you the TOP TEN of the ten most viewed accessories at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show that can be found in the “accessories” pavilion.

Here is the result:

1 – Mobil Tech Zeus 200

the innovative thermoelectric generator able to provide a solution to energy problems on board, in total respect of the environment. Click here

2 – Harken Marine Grip

Different from the normal non-slip tapes we are used to see on boats, it has been developed by surfers, in Hawaii, to guarantee a great grip while not being abrasive: it doesn’t leave marks on your skin or clothes. Click here

3 – Synteak The Cleaner

The only instant power cleaner on the market, spray the product and clean! Quick and easy, to save you the most precious thing you have, your time! Click here

4 – Garmin Marine/electronics for boats from 9 to 12 meters

What tools do you need aboard a 9- to 12-foot powerboat to make the most of a day at sea? Here’s the complete solution, from A to Z. Click here

5 – Harken CLR Mooring Winch

Allows, at the push of a button, the automatic pulling or releasing of mooring lines. CLR is telescopic (never seen it before!) and when not in use it disappears flush with the deck. Click here

6 – TAG Heuer Aquaracer “45° VELA”

Three customized Special Editions of its legendary Aquaracer sailing watch reserved for owners, crews and enthusiasts. Unique because you engrave on the case the name of the boat, your own name, or the name of a friend to whom you would like to give the special edition Aquaracer. Click here

7 – Boero/Veneziani Crossover

A new concept antifouling (ablative) with brilliant colors, formulated according to a unique technology that uses copolymers and specific biocides allowing a solubility of the film. Click here

8 – Refit Style Permateek

Composed of noble and recyclable PVC, 100% “Green – Ecological”. The percentage of plasticizing substances in the compound is much lower than in other synthetics: this makes it NOT overheatable in the sun and more resistant to impact and wear. Click here

9 – Polytechno Aeropro Marine

Electronic automatic fire extinguisher, it eliminates pipes, cylinders, hydraulic and mechanical works, and allows a simple and quick installation, similar to an electrical system. Click here

10 – Marine Cork

Marinecork is the marine cork. The only real alternative to teak, 100% natural, easy to install, very high mechanical resistance, non-slip, thermal insulation, does not burn to the touch, is stain-resistant and acoustic insulation. Click here