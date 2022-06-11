Eight “small but big” boats from 2 to 12 meters that are the top

Please don’t call them “small” the eight boats from 2 to 12 meters that can be found in the sailboat port of Milano Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show.
They are beautiful boats from prestigious or innovative shipyards that can satisfy any need at 360°: some want a sporty boat, some ultra-comfortable, some for day trips, some for long cruises. And there is also one for learning.
TOP BOATS FROM 2 TO 12 METERS
Here are the magnificent eight of our selection, from the smallest to the largest:
m. 2,42 Cantiere: Northern Light Composites ECOPRIMUS
It has been defined Optimist 2.0, because it reinterprets in a modern way the most popular concept of drifting for children: it is slightly longer, with a rounded prow and modern shapes, as well as being self-draining. . DISCOVER IT HERE
m. 7,69 Shipyard: Northern Light Composites ECORACER769 Ecoracer769 is the first racing prototype built 100% in linen fiber and with a recyclable core at the end of its life, as well as the whole boat, thanks to the use of a newly developed resin. The mast and the fin and rudder structures are in aluminum and steel, while the motor is electric: choices also here in the name of sustainability. DISCOVER IT HERE
m. 9,90 Shipyard: Felci Yachts DesignESSE 330 The design of the brand new ESSE 330 develops from the fast ESSE 990 Race, whose large dimensions have always made it a boat that can be enjoyed not only in regattas, but also for pleasant cruising. DISCOVER IT HERE
m. 10,30 Shipyard: DufourDUFOUR 360 The Dufour 360 is the perfect example of how in a boat of only ten meters are enclosed all the comfort of a sailboat of much larger dimensions. The work of Dufour and the famous Italian designer Felci Yacht Design ensures that space is used to the maximum, but with class and great taste. Easy to say in such small dimensions, very difficult to do. In short, the ideal boat not only for day trips but also for a real cruise with friends or family. DISCOVER IT HERE
m. 10,30 Shipyard: DehlerDEHLER 30 OD Project leader Karl Dehler describes the boat as follows: “Although the sporty, futuristic exterior of the 30od gives the impression of a pure racing yacht, the focus has rather changed: from the original cruiser-racer to the current racer-cruiser.” DISCOVER IT HERE
m. 10,36 Shipyard: Hallberg RassyHR 340 This brand new yacht offers all the strengths of Hallberg-Rassy combined with the latest in Frers design. She is designed to provide superior comfort and performance and has raised the bar to a level no one previously thought possible for a boat of this size. DISCOVER IT HERE
m. 11,25 Shipyard: Grand Soleil Yachts/Cantiere del PardoGRAND SOLEIL 34 Past and future meet again at Cantiere del Pardo, with a new Grand Soleil 34 model based on the same concept of a small-big boat with more modern shapes and faster with wide spaces, comfort and high quality. DISCOVER IT HERE
m. 11,40 Shipyard: HanseHANSE 388 This yacht is not only beautiful to look at, but it is also, and above all, fast. The combination of a perfectly harmonized side profile and a pre-balanced rudder blade are a guarantee of high-speed performance and safety while sailing. DISCOVER IT HERE
