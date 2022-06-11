Eight “small but big” boats from 2 to 12 meters that are the top

Please don’t call them “small” the eight boats from 2 to 12 meters that can be found in the sailboat port of Milano Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show.

They are beautiful boats from prestigious or innovative shipyards that can satisfy any need at 360°: some want a sporty boat, some ultra-comfortable, some for day trips, some for long cruises. And there is also one for learning.

TOP BOATS FROM 2 TO 12 METERS

Here are the magnificent eight of our selection, from the smallest to the largest: