There is Porsche’s hand in the Elan GT6 that you can find in the harbor of Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show and it shows!

Take a look at it by clicking here and you’ll discover where Porsche and the famous designer Rob Humphreys have intervened to create the new Elan GT6 (15.14 x 4.49 m) which is already a cult boat. Why? Simple, it manages to be at the same time as fast as a racer and as comfortable as a cruiser. Just like a Porsche car, which is also beautiful and fascinating. Like the Elan GT6.

The Gran Turismo of the sea is born



We’ll give you a sneak preview of what you’ll find when you climb aboard the Elan GT6 at Milano Yachting Week.

The GT6 uniquely combines cutting-edge construction technology with refined traditional craftsmanship to create, as its name suggests, a true Gran Turismo of the sea. Creating a new category, that of sports luxury.

The construction is high tech: 3D Vail infusion technology, which guarantees lightness and rigidity. The bulkheads are made of composite, the T keel, the bowsprit in carbon and the double rudder blade.

Easy to sail, it is easily maneuvered in two. Interiors, with a “semi-deck” salon with 180° outward view, owner’s suite and guest cabins with sea view.

The design of the Elan GT6 has the DNA of Porsche, elegant and practical. Without giving too much away. Now all you have to do is visit her.

Learn more about the Elan GT6 and the Elan range.



Find out details about the Elan GT6 and other Elan Yachts boats, what they look like, what they offer by clicking directly HERE. You can also talk directly with the experts of Adria Ship via email or phone number and maybe go to see it live by booking an appointment.