Three amazing XL 10M yachts: Dufour, Dehler, Esse

According to Italian law, boats that do not exceed 10 meters in length (hull length) do not need to be registered. In bureaucratic jargon they are called “natanti”. To give you a concrete example: it’s as if they were bicycles. No license plate, reduced bureaucratic practices, simplified safety equipment.

The advantage of 10 meters in extra-large dimensions



But in reality, these 10-meter boats are much larger than they seem from the declared data, reaching up to 11 meters in length overall and, above all, the shipyards find solutions to make them perfect boats not only for day trips, but also to sleep on board with family and friends and have hulls capable of undertaking long navigations. Capable of excellent average sailing.

We chose for you three boats that have "oversize" features while remaining within the hull length threshold of 10 meters. Therefore, they are not subject to registration under Italian law.

Dufour 360 (10,30 x 3,54 m): a small true cruising yacht



The Dufour 360 is the perfect example of how in a boat of only ten meters (9.99 hull length) are enclosed all the comfort of a sailboat much larger.

The work of Dufour and the famous Italian designer Felci Yacht Design ensures that space is exploited to the maximum, but with class and great taste. Easy to say in such small dimensions, very difficult to do. In short, the ideal boat not only for day trips but also for a real cruise with friends or family.

The Dufour 360 features new concepts, with photos of the boat under sail, interiors and deck.

Dehler 30 OD (10,30 x 3,28 m): high speed revolution



The Dehler 30 OD has a very simple and ingenious retractable propeller system.

The German boatyard has managed to create a boat with which to enjoy sailing with top performance that can be manoeuvred by just two people and that turns into a boat to win in regattas and also perfect for cruising.

In short, the Dehler 30 OD turns into three different boats depending on your needs: for day trips, for racing, for cruising.

Esse 330 (9.90 x 2.50 m): an unmistakable pocket superyacht



The Esse 330 is a small pocket superyacht designed by Italian designers Felci Yacht Design.

You’ll find yourself aboard a 9.90-meter day sailer, the Esse 330, capable of incredible performance, but also very easy to handle by just two people. What’s more, inside, there are environments that allow you to spend one or more days on board without touching the ground.

Inside, there are environments that allow you to spend one or more days on board without touching the ground. The Esse 330 was designed by Umberto Felci and Lorenzo Giovannozzi of Felci Yacht Design studio.