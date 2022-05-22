Dehler 38 SQ. Comfortable cruising, fast racing

At Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show you will find the right boat for those who are looking for a comfortable cruiser. But who does not disdain the possibility of having fun with double digit speed and, why not, take some satisfaction in regattas.

Dehler 38 SQ, speed and quality

Take a trip to the Dehler stand to discover the new Dehler 38 SQ (11.64 x 3.75 m): you’ll find yourself in front of a boat which, while on the one hand, takes up the legacy of its predecessor, the Dehler 38 (which was a great success), on the other, takes the concept of racer-cruiser to a new level.

SQ stands for Speed & Quality, the two dictates around which the boat designed by the prestigious Judel/Vrolijk studio was designed.

At the Dehler stand, you will understand why the Dehler 38 SQ is an interesting boat and why we liked it. Just read our test. You will discover the solutions adopted on deck, such as the folding footrests at the helm that offer a comfortable and safe foothold when sailing upwind. Or the easy-to-use aft platform with an integrated swim ladder, which features a folding handrail and large steps.

The interior is rational and well thought out, the sail plan powerful if you choose the Square Top mainsail configuration.

In short, aboard the Dehler 38 SQ you will certainly not be bored. Visit it now!

Find out more and contact the experts

You will also discover, while visiting the Dehler stand, the shipyard’s other big news, the Dehler 30 OD. At the entrance of the Dehler stand, then, the history of this unique manufacturer in the world born in 1963 that has produced as many as 25,000 yachts awaits you.

And if you want to know more with a person in charge of the shipyard or book a visit through an email, in the stand you will find the button