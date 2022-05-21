Faurby 460: this (beautiful) boat is hand-made for you

Do you want a unique boat, to sail a lot and in safety, built just for you and that represents you? You’ll find it at Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show, in the harbor, at Sailpassion’s stand. Her name is Faurby 460 (14,70 x 3,90 m) and if you’ve never heard of her, that’s right.

Faurby or how to create unique boats

Faurby is a wonderful niche boatyard, born in 1976, with a specific goal. To combine the great tradition of Danish shipwrights with modern technology. A shipyard that produces about ten boats a year. But what boats.

Just think that each hull, made in close collaboration with the owner and therefore unique, is shaped in a single process and in a single piece; all the raw teak boards are cut, abraded, polished and shaped from scratch. Only precious materials and components are used, selected with pinpoint accuracy. This ensures that Faurbys are boats of exceptional quality and durability, with which to safely explore all the seas of the world.

Your needs are at the heart of the project

The Faurby 460 can be customized based on understanding your needs, your desires, focusing the boat more or less towards cruising, long-distance sailing or performance.