There are those who every day search the world market for the best used boats, check their condition and that everything is in order and then offer them to the market.

At the Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show there is one of the leaders in this particular segment, Equinoxe Yachts International that in the digital boat show presents, among the many offers, three crazy yachts.

They are three unique boats, real “gems” from 20 to 38 meters. Here is a preview of these three pearls of yachting that you will find in the stand of Equinoxe Yachts and in the port of MYW.

THREE TOP USED BOATS, FROM 20 TO 38 METERS

A made in Italy jewel



One Shot Solaris 68 (m. 20.80 x 5.50) from 2017 is a made-in-Italy yachting gem. One of the most successful sailing yachts from the prestigious Solaris shipyard born from the pen of Soto Acebal, an archistar of nautical design. One Shot is made with hull and deck in composite and mast, boom and rigging in carbon, which makes it a unique boat. Refined light walnut interior with master cabin forward and two guest cabins aft.

Its line is unmistakable, timeless, mixing tradition and contemporary taste. Discover now One Shot Solaris 68, the unique and unmistakable boat here and ask for info to Equinoxe Yachts International, just click on the button “send an email”.

Used boat 37 meters, the most elegant motorsailer in the world



Sailing Nour (m. 37 x 8.60) from 2008 is one of the world’s most elegant boats in the two-masted motorsailer segment. Built in steel and aluminum with the unmistakable design touch of Nauta Yachts. This type of yacht allows fast motor sailing at 12 knots and you can also have fun sailing. The spaces above and below deck are enormous. Four cabins for 9 guests and 3 cabins for the crew. She is registered for commercial use and therefore can be a great opportunity to make an investment and put her income. Taking a vacation on this motorsailer, located in Turkey, is a dream coveted by many.

Find out more about Sailing Nour here and request info from Equinoxe Yachts International, just click on the “send an email” button.

A 38 meters, which is the history of yachting



Electa (m. 38,10 x 7,77) is a sailing superyacht that is the history of yachting. A unique and inimitable object. Built by CCYD in 1990 in steel, she was designed by the archistar Ron Holland and the designer Tommaso Spadolini for the interiors. You only have to look at it in the pictures to realize its beauty with classic/contemporary charm. Electa boasts a record of ocean crossings and the owner has kept her in Lloyd class for the last 21 years. She can be visited in Genoa.

Discover now Electa here, discover her charm and ask for info to Equinoxe Yachts International, just click on the “send an email” button.