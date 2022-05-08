Don’t joke about boat insurance. Get it custom made!

In the services pavilion of Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show there are many top companies offering innovative products, you’d better take a look at them.

Among the dozens of proposals, one of the most important for those who own a boat or are buying one, concerns insurance. There are standard policies, full of pitfalls, and those who make the policy tailored to each type of boat, new or used of any size. A service that David Assicurazioni, leader in nautical policies, offers in its stand (click here).

Customized boat insurance

Why are David Assicurazioni’s services and offers different from the usual insurance? As Michele Arrigazzi, CEO of the insurance broker company, explains in the video interview, this broker offers personalized advice for the stipulation of the Body Policy, which is nothing but the name of the policy that in the world of cars is called Kasko. See here how it works (click here)

Find out more about the special Bodies “all-risks” policy tailored for boaters that David Assicurazioni offers here and get a quote. They’ll do it directly to you by clicking on the button in the booth.

How to avoid bad surprises

The consulting service that this broker offers is about the best price on the market with service provided by the most reliable companies on the market. It also avoids you from having bad surprises, avoiding the traps that sometimes prevent compensation. You can discover it at David Assicurazioni’s stand at Milano Yachting Week.

To learn more

If you would like to learn more and receive more personalized info, just click on the email or whatsapp button. They’ll get right back to you.

News By Milano Yachting Week