Renew your boat, making it “up-to-date” or rather appropriate to the times. How? With new accessories.

We searched for you at Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show, the first virtual boat show with over 500 products, what to recommend.

We suggest two innovative products that can improve your boat. Here they are.

Changing the furler: Bamar has all the solutions



How much furling systems have changed in the last few years! Bamar in its stand at Milano Yachting Week has every solution. Bamar is a world leader in this sector and in our digital boat show proposes its whole range. It’s worth paying us a visit to see how this essential equipment has changed.

They range from the manual GFM furler to the electric or hydraulic GFSI-GFSE to the brand new hydraulic furler that disappears below deck, the GFI.

Discover them now in the Bamar stand.

Changing winches: there’s a reason and Harken gives it to you



Winches seem an immutable accessory. But it’s not true. Harken proves it to you. In its stand at Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show, together with other interesting products, it presents the Radial Winch series, which is now the non plus ultra for every type of boat. The Harken Radial Winch have small dimensions, very low maintenance, reduce to almost zero the wear and tear of the sheets and are available in two versions: manual and motorized.

Discover them now in the Harken booth and you will understand why changing winches is not a bad idea.