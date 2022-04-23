Which of these “over 65s” do you like best?

Don’t worry, we’re not talking about pensioners! At the Milano Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show, there is no shortage of boats over 65 feet in the marina: true jewels of shipbuilding, concentrates of design and technology.

From Made in Italy excellence to historic brands, we have selected five boats, in ascending order of length, that you absolutely must visit in our digital boat show.

FIVE BOATS “OVER 65” AT MILAN YACHTING WEEK

1. SWAN 65

The Swan 65 (20.11m x 5.62m) has a new, clean and modern aesthetic, without being tied to a short-lived fashion that renews the tradition of the legendary 65 of 1972. It is designed for dynamic sailors looking for high quality, performance and flexibility without compromising on comfort and safety. Find out more

2. ADVANCED A66

The Advanced A66 is a 20 meters high performance yacht with the soul of a superyacht and with many possibilities of interior customization. The realization of the first boat of the Italian shipyard Advanced Yachts (20,46 x 5,40 m) is due to two of the best design studios in the world: Nauta Design by Massimo Gino and Mario Pedol and Jim Pugh and John Reichel, of the homonymous Californian studio. Find out more

3. EUPHORIA 68

The concept that guided the realization of the Euphoria 68 (21.04 x 5.90 m), designed by German Frers, is to offer a boat suitable for those owners who dream of facing the ocean. A hull, therefore, that does not renounce the comfortable spaces necessary for a long cruise but which, at the same time, has a powerful hull capable of facing any type of sea. Discover more

4. ICE 70

The ICE 70 (21.30 x 5.76 m), designed by the Felci Yacht Design studio, combines elegance, technology, performance and versatility in a single object. The elegance is in the stylistic choices, harmonious both internally and externally, in which classic and modern stylistic elements merge, thus emphasizing exclusivity and refinement. Discover more

5. Y YACHTS Y7

The Y7 by Y Yachts (21.68 x 5.75 m) was developed in collaboration with US designer Bill Tripp, who has already launched numerous yachts between 15 and 86 meters in length. The design focus for the Y7 was on comfortable seafaring behavior combined with performance that would shine on international regatta circuits. A boat with which to travel the world and take some satisfaction in regattas. Discover more.