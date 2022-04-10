Meteomed, here are the weather forecasts that make you feel comfortable

Meteomed’s weather forecast service for the Mediterranean that you can find at the digital boat show offers the possibility to get a 10% discount. This applies to those who subscribe to premium services by simply clicking on the link at the booth.

What Meteomed is and why it is an indispensable service for boaters is explained well by meteorologist/mariner Paolo Corazzon in the exclusive interview you’ll want to listen to.

We anticipate the main contents of the unique service it offers through its proprietary multi-channel platform available via web, mobile, phone, SMS, e-mail.

Why it is the most reliable weather service in Italy

Meteomed’s strong point, you can understand by visiting the stand, is the update and accuracy of the forecasts. Mteomed has the largest operations center of meteorologists in Italy, which it shares with 3B Meteo, the most accurate and reliable Italian weather forecasting service in Italy.

On the basis of this advantage, that no one else can have, Meteomed develops all the personalized services for boating, up to giving you the forecasts along the navigation through the meteo and a series of alerts that you can set directly. Just to mention two examples of the service available. You’ll want to check out the variety of services offered by the leader in nautical weather forecasting right now.

