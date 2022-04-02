At At the Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show, you will be able to discover how the Danish masters of the Nordship boatyard are able to build a virtually custom-made boat, even one that is only 40 feet long..

You’ll want to explore the Danish boatyard’s booth to understand how Lars Buchwald and his team of highly skilled artisans work to create only the highest quality handcrafted yachts while keeping intact the tradition, seaworthiness and ruggedness that have made Nordship’s fortune since its inception in 1976.

Every Nordship boat is unique, only to its owner.



This mix of tradition and innovation is combined with rigorous craftsmanship, only 10/15 boats from 36 to 43 feet leave the yard, not one more. Only in this way can each Nordship boat be considered unique and follow the customer’s needs in the interior layout.

Nordship 40 DS, maneuver it by yourself and customize it as you wish



The new Nordship 40 DS (m. 12,20 x 3,95) is an example of how to renew tradition.

You’ll want to visit the boat on the dock at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show. You’ll discover how the yard’s craftsmen and Lars Buchwald have succeeded, for example, with the new Nordship 40 DS in making sure that the helmsman in the central cockpit has all maneuvers within easy reach.

In combination with an adequate sail area, the self-tacking jib and a gently balanced hull shape, it is easy to maneuver. Thanks also to the lead bulb, the Nordship 40 DS is perfect for those who enjoy exciting sailing performance.

The interior of the Nordship 40 DS is handcrafted by experienced craftsmen and can be customized to suit individual personal preferences: the layout, the wood finish, the style of the furnishings.

The Nordship 40 DS is certainly one of the most successful models of recent years of the Danish shipyard. Enjoy your boat

Who this boat is for, how it is built, how it sails…just click HERE to discover it in detail.