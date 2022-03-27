Equinoxe Yachts: the best solution to buy or rent a boat

There are those who know everything about boating and the sea. There aren’t many who can say so and, above all, who put their boundless knowledge at the disposal of those who want to buy or rent a boat, even recommending the most beautiful places to go.

At the Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show came Equinoxe Yachts, which has an infinite nautical experience and is one of the world references in the sector. It operates in the field of consulting for the purchase (brokerage) of a new or used boat and in the rental of a yacht of any size, with or without skipper/crew.

Who knows more than Equinoxe Yachts?

The 360° knowledge in the field of the sea of Equinoxe Yachts, which has a history of thirty years, is the heritage of the two founders Corrado Di Majo and Alessandro Ussi and their staff.

Together Di Majo and Ussi add up to 500 yachts sold and 10,000 boats chartered, Corrado has three world tours in his curriculum and Alessandro as many miles along the coasts of the world in search of the most beautiful places to go to sea.

You’d better pay a visit, now, to the space at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show of Equinoxe Yachts to find out how they can concretely make their experience available.

Sailing or motor: a new or used boat

It is enough to know that Equinoxe Yachts can support you in the choice of any boat, sailing or motor, new or used with the division Equinoxe Yachts International.

They know the market inside out and can solve a host of problems, saving you time and money.

Charter any boat, anywhere

If you want to see how the world of yacht charter works and what it has to offer, discover the endless possibilities that the Equinoxe Yachts Charter division with and without crew, from superyachts to 10 meters, is able to offer.

Discover also by clicking here a selection of offers of exclusive boats for rent, ranging from a beautiful Lagoon 620 catamaran to a comfortable gulet without forgetting the Ferretti motoryacht.

There are also 1,500 boats distributed in 30 different destinations on all the seas of the planet. What are you waiting for to visit the Equinoxe stand?

And if you want to contact them immediately to receive personalized information, just click on the button to send a pre-filled email.