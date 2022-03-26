Faster than the wind, the supercars of sailing. Discover the ClubSwan

Are you ready to enter the world of the most performing boats you can buy today? Make yourself comfortable, today we present at the Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show the super boats, able to go faster than the wind, the ClubSwan range that you can find here.

The most evolved there are



Produced by the Finnish (but Italian-owned) Nautor’s Swan shipyard, the ClubSwan are the most technologically advanced and fastest mass-produced boats available. True supercars of the sea. They are designed by archistar Juan Kouyoumdjian. We’d like to give you a sneak preview of the ClubSwan boats on dock in the virtual port of Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show and invite you to visit them now, just a click away!

ClubSwan 36: like a supercar of the sea



Nautor’s Swan with the ClubSwan 36 (m. 11 x 3,60) has realized what seemed impossible: a mass-produced boat that flies on the water thanks to the adoption of foils.

The ClubSwan 36 is similar to a modern supercar, allowing you to reach exceptional limits in total control. The extraordinary sensation of sailing at over 20 knots in total safety must be experienced to be believed. The ClubSwan 36 allows an amateur sailor to achieve extreme performance while racing with the rigid One Design in tight competition.

ClubSwan 50: double soul for absolute speed and cruising

It seemed impossible that a boat capable of mind-blowing performance (at 30 knots with 15 knots across!) could also be a refined cruising boat. With the ClubSwan 50 (15.24m (without bowsprit) x 4.20m) Nautor’s Swan has succeeded. And success was immediate.

On board, the first impression you get is that this is something extremely special. Leaving the dock under motor, she easily makes 9 knots in economy cruise mode, thanks to her light displacement. Under sail, as mentioned, chilling performance. But with a few tricks like the bow roller and anchor windlass, they turn the ClubSwan 50 into a contemporary sport cruising yacht.

