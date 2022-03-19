Did you know that at Milano Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show you can find enamels, primers and paints used by Italy’s most famous sailor?

We are talking, of course, about Giovanni Soldini, who has chosen products from the Boero YachtCoatings range for his flying trimaran Multi 70 Maserati, which you can discover in detail at the Boero Group’s stand, in the accessories pavilion.

Boero/Veneziani, everything you need

We suggest you to visit the stand now, to discover the whole Boero offer, which includes also the famous brand Veneziani Yachting, always close to the pleasure boating and sailing world. You’ll find antifoulings, developed to provide high performance in all operating conditions; primers, which guarantee strong protection and high adhesion; fillers, the lightest and most flexible in the world, capable of guaranteeing excellent performance from the Arctic to the tropics; undercoats, with high film compactness; paints and enamels in a wide range of finishes that are easy to apply to any type of surface, created with the best raw materials for extreme performance and quality effects and a complete range of colors.

Why is Boero a world leader? It’s easy to say: thanks to the large and constant investments in Research and Development, which allow to create more and more innovative and performing products, ensuring a low environmental impact and, above all, products that are always up-to-date and fully meet customers’ needs.

This is one of Soldini’s secrets

Let’s go back to Soldini: one of its secrets, used on Maserati, is the Defender primer. It is an extremely versatile modified two-component epoxy primer that can be used on any kind of support and is used both as a primer and as a base coat in painting cycles. It is ideal for hulls, but also for outboards and superstructures.

Defender is a high-thickness coating product containing mica flakes that form a multi-level barrier within the coating. Applied in multiple coats to fiberglass hulls, it prevents any osmotic processes. An important characteristic of this product is that it can be coated with any type of antifouling at a later date (within three months), without having to be sanded beforehand. Click HERE to learn more about Defender.

Also on board Maserati, Giovanni Soldini revealed to us, are Eploply, a two-component epoxy undercoat; Delta UC HB, a two-component, high-thickness epoxy primer for epoxy and polyurethane cycles; the enamel of the Multi 70 is from the Challenger range. All these products can be discovered in detail by consulting the catalog of Boero YachtCoatings in the extra content of the company’s stand (where you can also find the catalog of Veneziani dedicated to pleasure boating).

To learn more

In the Boero/Veneziani booth there are also many other products for hulls. Find out what they are by clicking directly HERE: you can also talk directly with the experts of Boero/Veneziani by email or whatsapp or by booking an appointment.