Faster than before with sails that last. Elvstrøm takes care of it!

The time has come to put new horsepower into your boat’s engine. We are talking about the sails, the real engine of a boat pushed by the wind. Too often, poor performance under sail is attributed to the characteristics of the boat, the dirty hull or the lack of skill of the helmsman. Instead, almost always, it is the sails that are the cause of dissatisfaction when sailing.

Good sails make all the difference! And don’t think that a traditional sail is longer lasting than a sail of the latest technology.

At Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show you’ll find the right solution between long-lasting sails and high performance.

Elvstrøm Sails, the historic Danish sailmaker, founded in 1954 by the legendary Paul Elvstrøm, the only sailor to win four gold medals in four consecutive Olympics, will be presenting it at its stand. A sailmaker that has always distinguished itself for its ability to dialogue with the owner, to find the best possible solution together with him.

The right compromise between durability and performance

Among the six possibilities offered by Elvstrøm we recommend that you visit the Elvstrøm Marin product features now for sails where durability and performance go hand in hand. They are designed with cuts and fabrics that suit both traditional mainsails and mainsails with furling in the mast.

If you have a mainsail like the latter, you’ll want to take a look at Elvstrøm’s solutions, which make furling mainsails as efficient as, if not more efficient than, those that fold over the boom.

Elvstrøm has made a grade from 1 to 10 for each type of product it offers. The result that Marin’s product offers passes the exams with flying colors, here is the result:

Performance: grade 8

Durability: grade 8

Price: grade 8

Find out now by clicking HERE the secrets of Elvstrøm Marin product and high tech materials such as Vectran/Technora fibers used with wisdom to achieve the right compromise between durability and performance.

If you would like to talk to the sailmakers at Elvstrøm

There is not only the Marin product on the Elvstrøm Sails stand, but also many different types of sails tailored to your every need: from those for those who sail all the seas of the world to those for the hardened sailor. To find out which is the right game for you, take a tour of the stand and contact via email and via whatsapp the experts of the sailmaker, they will respond in no time!