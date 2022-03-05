What’s better? A 42-foot catamaran (about 12.5 meters) or a 46-foot monohull (about 14.50 meters)? Nice question, difficult to answer for two boats so different that they have to be compared with different lengths. In fact, the catamaran, with the same length, has a greater surface of use than the monohull.

It’s hard to compare them, we said. But thanks to the comparison possibilities offered by Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show you can do it. Now!

Ready for the challenge? You decide who wins!

For you we have found in our digital boat show two perfect models – and visited by users – to be compared. And here comes the challenge between two latest generation models, the catamaran Fountaine Pajot Astrea 42 and the monohull Beneteau Oceanis 46.1.

Great challenge, who will win? It will be up to you to choose your favorite after visiting them in the port of Milano Yachting Week – The virtual Boat Show in the stands of Race Nautica, which hosts the best of the Fountaine Pajot range, and Spartivento, which hosts the best of the Beneteau range.

To make your choice easier, we’ll give you a few pointers on the Fountaine Pajot Astrea 42 and Beneteau Oceanis 46.1. Then you will decide by exploring the boats in detail, with a simple click.

What the Astrea 42 catamaran offers you

The success of the Astréa 42 (m. 12.58 x 7.20) is based on the ingenious solution of the inverted arch that stands out as the trademark of the series. This innovative feature outlines a sleek and dynamic silhouette, while creating stunning volumes within the boat despite its relatively small overall dimensions, with a length of only 12.58 meters.

Go HERE now to learn in detail how the folks at Fountaine Pajot, inventors of cruising catamarans, created Astrea 42, one of the most successful multihulls. And if you have any questions, just click on the email or whatsapp buttons to get the answers from the experts at Race Nautica.

And what the monohull Oceanis 46.1 hides

With the Oceanis 46.1 (m. 14,60 x 4,50) Beneteau, world leader of monohull sailing boats, has revolutionized the hulls of sailing boats by inventing the redan hull that gives an excellent marine behavior and at the same time ensures exceptional interior volumes.

To learn more about all the features of this boat that competes with the catamarans in terms of space and comfort, you should go immediately on board by clicking HERE.

In addition, if you have questions to ask, just click on the buttons of the email or whatsapp to get answers from the experts of Spartivento, which also has interesting formulas of boat management that allow you to save on the purchase and not have management fees at your expense.