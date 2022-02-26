Discover the new Elan where there is also the hand of Porsche

Do you know which was the first shipyard in the world to have adopted the double rudder blade, which then everyone adopted changing, for the better, the management of a sailing boat? It was Elan Yachts, the shipyard born in 1949 that conceived a good part of the innovations that were then adopted on the production boats. And Elan benefits from prestigious collaborations, such as the one with Porsche.

At the Milan Yachting Week – The digital boat show Elan Yachts has just landed on the dock thanks to its importer Adria Ship and has chosen three boats of the latest generation of Elan that are the best of its three production lines:

-Elan E5, spearhead of the E line, intended for those who love comfort and high performance sailing.

–Elan GT6, top of the GT range, for those who love comfort and luxury to sail for a long time.

-Impression 45.1, from the Impression range that stands out for its habitability and comfort thanks to the deck saloon that expands the interior spaces.

Elan E5 to go full blast while staying comfortable

The Elan E5 (m. 11,96 x 3,87) is the perfect compromise between cruising and racing. In the Elan E5, the cruising interior and external ergonomics are combined with a retractable carbon fiber bowsprit, furling genoa, through-mast and adjustable split backstay.

The Elan GT6 has the hand of Porsche

The Elan GT6 (m. 15.14 x 4.49) bears the Porsche signature in its design…and it shows. Thanks in part to the intervention of designer Rob Humpheys, one of the archistars of world sailing, the GT6 uniquely combines cutting-edge construction technology with fine traditional craftsmanship. Creating a modern and unforgettable sailing experience.

Space expands in the Elan Impression 45.1

The Elan Impression 45.1 (m. 13.59 x 4.18) has dictated the line of the new generation of “deck saloons”, boats with a pronounced deckhouse that offers maximum shelter from the sea in the cockpit and expands the interior spaces with a wonderful sea view. Elan has succeeded in harmonizing these elements, creating a boat with a fascinating line, a surprising interior and a cockpit worthy of a superyacht.

