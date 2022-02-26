Where to put back your boat without taking risks

You know, boats need to be pampered. They need constant maintenance and periodic refitting operations, the “lifting” of boating. In Italy there are excellences in this field, shipyards and facilities able to solve any problem, from the smallest work on board to the total renovation.

But it's difficult to find your way around, you need to have the right address so you don't risk getting ripped off.

The two right addresses to carry out any kind of work on any boat are located in the Upper Adriatic Sea, a stone’s throw from Croatia, and belong to two unique tourist port facilities equipped with every type of service, mooring, storage.

We are talking about the shipyards and garaging of Marina di Punta Gabbiani and Marina di Sant’Andrea. We anticipate what you will find inside these two facilities, both in the Marano Lagoon near Grado and Lignano Sabbiadoro, by visiting their stands at the Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show.

Discover Punta Gabbiani’s services for your boat

The shipyard and assistance at Punta Gabbiani, thanks to a network of excellence made up of small artisan companies among the most quoted in the nautical sector in the North Adriatic, provides every kind of service in a dedicated structure. From antifouling to hull painting, fiberglass repairs, complete anti-osmosis cycle, carpentry, carpentry, mechanical workshop, arrangement of hydraulic, electrical and electronic systems on board. But there are so many other services offered by the Marina Punta Gabbiani shipyard that it is worth visiting their stand to find out more.



From small boat to maxiyacht in Sant’Andrea

The shipyard of Marina Sant’Andrea is able to perform from simple specialized service interventions up to the most complex refits on maxi yachts (such as super yachts up to 120 feet) as well as on small boats, thanks to the new dedicated infrastructures, the professionalism available and the experience gained in the sector. Discover the details of the possibilities offered by this shipyard by visiting their stand here.

