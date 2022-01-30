USED BOATS Two golden occasions: Oceanis 45 and 48

Used boats, real bargains, are arriving in the sailboat harbor of Milano Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show.

USED BOATS, TWO OCCASIONS AT MILAN YACHTING WEEK

In the dock of Spartivento Yachts, Beneteau dealer in Italy, you will find two great bargains guaranteed. The two used guaranteed presented by Spartivento are two Beneteau boats in conditions as good as and better than new: an Oceanis 45 and an Oceanis 48. We give you a preview of these two pearls of used boats and we recommend that you go immediately to the dock to visit them and know them in detail. And as you can read at the bottom, if you want a new boat with the costs of used, Spartivento has the winning formula for you.

The perfect boat for family with friends

The Oceanis 45 is particularly interesting because it is in the version with 4 cabins and two bathrooms. On a boat with such generous volumes this configuration is perfect, guaranteeing greater privacy by hosting, for example, a whole family and another of friends with children. This Oceanis 45 has a very rich equipment of accessories and has the particularity to have the mainsail rollable in the mast, to make it even easier maneuvers. Find it HERE

A small superyacht with unimaginable spaces

Spartivento then offers another bargain “gem”, a 2016 Beneteau Oceanis 48 in like-new condition. This boat is one of the queens of cruising boats with spaces, above and below deck, unsuspected. To the point of having, in this configuration, as many as 5 cabins and three bathrooms with electric toilets. Top accessories, with teak deck, air conditioning with Onan generator, bow thruster, furling mainsail. A small superyacht! Find it HERE.

The third chance: with Yacht Management the new boat costs less than the used one

Spartivento Yachts has another peculiarity that makes its offer unique: Yacht Management. What is it? Just read the brochure in the Spartivento booth where they explain their offer of new boat management that leads to no more costs, lost time and trouble in the management of the boat, including mooring. And then have a return by entrusting the boat, which is rented generating an income. Because Spartivento is also one of the largest charter companies in the Mediterranean.