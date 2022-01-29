Euphoria 54: the touch of archistar Frers is all there

At the Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show you will find boats from the Sirena Marine shipyard that deserve to be better known. They are the two models of the Euphoria line, the 54 and the 68. Boats designed for those who know about sailing.

In particular, today you should visit the Euphoria 54, a 16-metre that represents the essence of the latest generation of blue water, designed for long navigation, easy to handle, elegant and marine. You only have to visit her at the digital boat show to understand the reasons that have made her a worldwide success.

The hand of archistar German Frers behind the Euphoria 54

Behind the Euphoria 54 is the hand of German Frers, who designed the water lines and the design of the boat. For the few who don’t know, Frers is one of boating’s most hailed archistars. He is credited with making boats that are yachting classics that never age. And on the Euphoria 54 his skills are expressed to the full.

It’s enough to visit the boat at the Milano Yachting Week, to watch the extensive photo gallery and videos to realize this.

Inside three cabins and three bathrooms that you don’t expect

You should also visit the interiors of the Euphoria 54, designed by the famous Design Unlimited studio, which are a perfect synthesis of classic and contemporary in terms of design and layout, with three cabins and three bathrooms. Everything is rational, spacious and bright with the use of excellent materials. Tradition and innovation are well mixed.

Here too, just scroll through the photos and details of the interior at the stand at Milan Yachting Week to understand what quality and good taste reign in the Euphoria 54.

There is another exclusive feature of this boat. Listening to the interview with Federico Martini, at the entrance of Sirena Marine’s stand, you discover that Sirena Marine for this Euphoria 54 provides high levels of customization, as on a superyacht.

If you want to know more, contact the shipyard with a click.

To whom this boat is addressed, how it is built, how it sails...just click here to discover it in detail. And if you want to learn more with a manager of the shipyard or book a visit via email or whatsapp, in the stand you will find the buttons to activate the contact with a click.