Cruising sails are serious business. Word from Elvstrøm!

Cruising sails are often not given the right importance. “It’s not like I have to win the Middle Sea or the round-the-world race,” is the common thought. We often see beautiful boats at sea hoisting real “rags” made of worn-out Dacron, or sails from other boats that have been refitted in a half-hearted manner. Sails that will soon cause problems, possibly ruining the vacation.

In reality, cruising sails are a serious matter and at Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show you’ll understand why, visiting the stand of Elvstrøm Sails, the historic Danish sailmaker, founded in 1954 by the legendary Paul Elvstrøm, the only sailor to win four gold medals in four consecutive Olympics. A sailmaker that has always stood out for its ability to dialogue with the owner, to find the best possible solution together with him.

The right “zero worries” sails

Among the products on display you will discover all the secrets of Alisio, the range of sails designed to last long in perfect “hygge” style, a typical Danish word to define a state of mind linked to the concept of comfort, safety, hospitality and familiarity.

All this with an eye to cost containment. But an economic sail does not mean “cheap”. Thanks to the choice of a tightly woven dacron/polyester fabric with cross-cut construction, and the full horizontal mainsail battens that help keep the shape when you lower the sail with lazy jack and lazy bag, you won’t have to worry about a thing.

No more anxieties, all you’ll have to do is enjoy sailing. Alisio is the solution for those who are looking for a durable and easy to use sail, just click HERE to find out more.

If you want to talk to the sailmakers at Elvstrøm

There’s not only Alisio in the Elvstrøm Sails booth, but lots of sail games tailored to your every need: from those for those who sail all the seas of the world to those for the hardened sailor. To find out which game is right for you, take a tour of the stand and contact via email and via whatsapp the experts of the sailmaker, they will respond in no time!

ENTER THE ELVSTRøM STAND AT MILAN YACHTING WEEK NOW