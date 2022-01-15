Fresh water even for small boats with Osmosea

Shower on the boat when you want, without having to say “please use a little”. At the Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show there is a product that solves the problem of fresh water on board for boats of any size, even small, sail or motor. You can find it in the Osmosea stand.

It is called Osmosea New 12 and it is an innovative desalinator that you can find here and it is enough to scroll through the technical characteristics to understand that the desalinator, once a privilege of big boats, today is within the reach of every boat, even without having to install a power generator, heavy, expensive, cumbersome, polluting.

On-board batteries are enough to have fresh water

You should immediately see how Osmosea has realized the new New 12 to realize how it really works thanks to the patented system of pressure intensification, which allows an energy recovery up to 80%. So the power supply can come directly from the batteries on board without installing new ones. And without a generator.

A small desalinator that produces a lot of water

Another characteristic of the Osmosea New 12 that makes it unique is its size and weight. They range from the smallest model, the S25, which produces 25 liters per hour (660 per day!) and weighs only 24 kg. Among the seven models that reach up to 150 liters per hour (3,600 per day!) we recommend the S65 that weighs only 36 kg and provides 65 liters per hour (1560 per day).

Connect it to the onboard instrumentation if you want

You can connect the Osmosea New 12 to the onboard display because it is compatible with the communication system that all electronic nautical instruments have, the NMEA 2000. But if you don’t need it, it already comes with its own simple control panel.

