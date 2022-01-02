“Cruisy”, sporty or unconventional. Three top boats from 11/12 meters

At a physical boat show, it’s easy to get lost…you struggle to find what you’re looking for. Not so in our digital boat show, Milano Yachting Week. Every day we give you new insights into your visit…like today’s.

We went hunting for sailboats between 11 and 12 meters, an ideal size to have a comfortable boat, versatile, that allows you to go out daily but also cruises. And finally that can also become a “house on the sea”.

Here’s what we found for you today, browsing online among the docks of the port of sailboats. To visit now.

Oceanis 40.1 di Beneteau (m. 12,87)

The cruiser to live the boat all year round

You’ve arrived at the roadstead, dropped anchor, opened the swim platform and are enjoying the day. You are on board of a real cruising boat, a boat that allows you to have fun under sail and to sail fast under engine. A real “cruising” perfect boat of 12 meters. A safe hull that faces even rough seas in safety, a navigation not only bound to the speed but also to the maximum comfort. And then space, lots of space, like in a real house. It is the ideal boat for those who want to live the boat always, all year round.

Dehler 38 SQ di Dehler (m. 11,64)

The sporty boat that is also a comfortable cruiser

Speed and Quality, that’s what SQ stands for in the initials of the German shipyard’s model. And this boat, an absolute novelty at Milan Yachting Week, respects these concepts. The Dehler 38 SQ perfectly represents the new generation of performance cruisers, boats that are as comfortable when cruising as a true “blue water” cruiser, but capable of exhilarating sailing performance. And, last but not least, very easy to maneuver even for a crew of just two people. Just to give you an example of the performance that the Dehler 38 SQ is able to reach, without penalizing comfort: with 12 knots of wind she can reach over 7 knots! Last note, she also has a great line. To be visited immediately.

Allures 40.9 di Allures (m. 12,65)

The unconventional that takes you to the end of the world

She looks like no other. The Allures 40.9 is the boat that wasn’t there, here’s how the yard describes it: “The Berret-Racoupeau designers have designed a modern hull combining the proverbial solidity of aluminum, width, power and maximum waterline length. Thus, more efficient and performing, the Allures 40.9 is free to take you to the ends of the earth. Gliding under the mythical trade winds, reaching paradise islands, roaming the fjords of Scandinavia… The large stowage capacity and the capacious diesel tank also ensure perfect autonomy for even greater freedom”. Interesting, isn’t it?