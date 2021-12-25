The protagonists tell the best of their products. Exclusive to MYW

Among the more than 50 video interviews with the protagonists of the boating industry present at the entrance of the stands of Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show today we have chosen something particularly delicious.

From the words of those who make these products, you can understand how the revolutionary motorless generator was born, the green alternative to polluting fiberglass, because the weather forecast is not all the same. But that’s not all, we will then understand listening to the interviews, how teak can be replaced by the ecological cork and how the ideal port should be.

Enjoy watching!

MILAN YACHTING WEEK INTERVIEWS

The ideal port is this. Marco Da Re of Marina Punta Gabbiani



Listen to Marco Da Re, director of Marina Punta Gabbiani, and you’ll say to yourself on impulse: I too want to keep my boat in a marina like this. Because this marina in the northern Adriatic has everything you’d expect from a structure: a pleasant location, impeccable services and many special features that make the difference.

As beautiful as teak, as light as cork. Francesco Errico of Marine Cork



Hear how Marine Cork has managed to treat cork with an ultra-technological process to make it an alternative to teak siding. Francesco Errico effectively explains the advantages: from the weight of two thirds less than teak, to the absolute stain resistance, to the impact resistance. In short, listening to the characteristics of Marine Cork you will be amazed.

Why weather forecasting is serious. Paolo Corazzon of Meteomed



One of the most famous meteorologists in Italy, Paolo Corazzon, explains how Meteomed is a unique meteorological service, with the largest weather room in Italy. And he tells why it is essential to have a service like theirs that has up-to-date data and analyzes the situation at a given point with absolute precision.

The motorless generator. Vera Vaselli of Mobil Tech



Mobil Tech’s marketing director, Vera Vaselli, tells how they came up with the revolutionary Zeus200 energy generator. You’ll want to listen to her to realize that this product changes the rules of the game in energy. There’s no motor, there’s no noise, it’s small, it uses no fuel. We anticipate that NASA uses it for its satellites…

Goodbye polluting fiberglass. Andrea Paduano Northern Light Composites



How to solve the problem of problems in boating: boats are not recyclable because traditional fiberglass is an anti-ecological material. Here is the solution. The manager of technological development, Andrea Paduano, reveals us how they managed to solve the problem, inventing a new revolutionary product. But that’s not all, he also reveals the two boats that are under construction. Revolutionary, of course.