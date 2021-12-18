Not all ports are the same. Discover what Marina Punta Gabbiani offers

There is port and harbor to keep the boat at berth. And it is not a question of price. If you want to know one of the Italian and worldwide excellences, go to Marina Punta Gabbiani’s booth at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show and discover what it means to “pamper” a boat and its crew.

Marina Punta Gabbiani: the location

The first important thing, the place where the port is located. The marina is in Friuli, located in the enchanting Lagoon of Marano, a few miles from the beaches of Lignano Sabbiadoro and the golf course. And Croatia is just a step away.

Marina Punta Gabbiani: what services it offers for the boat

Where to keep the boat? The Marina Punta Gabbiani is one of the very few in Italy, for boats from 6 to 25 meters, which has a marina for boats in the water (300 places) and a “dry marina” (300 places) for dry boats. Identical services, including water, electricity, wi fi, guardian, “black water” service for each boat, TV socket.

Marina Punta Gabbiani: life on land

Services on the ground? Exclusively for guests a “club” with two swimming pools and two heated whirlpools (open all year round), garden, playground, mini club, washing machine room, bike sharing (also electric), bar-restaurant-pizzeria. Everything inside the marina.

The shipyard for every need



And the construction site? One of the best equipped in the Mediterranean with four travel lifts, two cranes, painting and carpentry department, specializing in any type of intervention. From small repairs to complete refit.

Who

We have teased you, do you want to know more about Marina Punta Gabbiani? All you have to do is to visit their stand immediately in the services pavilion at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show, watch the interview with its director Marco Da Re, know in detail their offers and then contact them directly by clicking on the “send an email” or “contact Whatsapp” button. The staff of Marina Punta Gabbiani will answer you immediately.

NEWS by Milano Yachting Week