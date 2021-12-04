Please, if you don’t like sea don’t visit Garcia Exploration 60

If you are looking for the sailboat to take a trip out of the port, please do not look at the boat we are about to talk to you, which you will find exclusively moored while it is being built in France, in the port of Milan Yachting Week – The digital boat show.
Just take a look at the brand new Garcia Exploration 60, read the features, look at the photos of this boat to realize that you are in front of the essence of the blue water cruiser, born to go where you want, regardless of any sea, in maximum safety. In short, a special boat, out of the chorus. For those who really love the sea and sailing. Without ostentation and with so much substance.
To entice you to visit Garcia Exploration 60 now in our digital boat show we give you seven reasons:
If you’ve been flooded, all you have to do is go aboard and visit the Garcia Exploration 60. You’ll also find out why it’s a boat that women like so much, as Paolo Salomoni, founder of Sail Away, importer for Italy of the French shipyard Garcia and also of the brands Amel and Allures, tells in the video interview.
If you want to understand why Garcia is an iconic shipyard and discover the other new models of the group of which it is part, and above all the reasons that make it one of the most coveted boats, visit the space where all Garcia’s secrets are revealed, led by its Italian importer, Sail Away. You don’t have to go deeper with a shipyard manager or book a visit through an email or a whatsapp, in the stand you will find the buttons to activate the contact with a click.
