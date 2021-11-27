Better natural teak or synthetic teak for boat flooring? There is a solution to this dilemma and you can find it exclusively at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show.

Synteak found it and presents it to you in its booth of our digital boat show. This Italian company of young entrepreneurs is a specialist of natural and synthetic teak found the egg of Colombo. The new product Teak Composite combines the qualities of natural teak with those of PVC (but recycled and therefore ecological).

As beautiful as teak, as practical as synthetic: Composite Teak

Synteak Composite Teak is a brand new material composed of 60% real teak and 40% PVC. The practical result is that it has the beauty of natural teak and all the advantages of practicality, reduced maintenance and durability of 100% synthetic teak.

Does not burn your feet and does not make you slide

For curiosity or concrete interest, you should go immediately to Synteak’s stand at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show in order to get information and insights on this revolutionary product.

We anticipate, in order to make you greedy, that Composite Teak to the eye is very similar to natural teak but also has some unique features. Like the fact, unlike natural teak, that in the sun it reduces the heat accumulated (it doesn’t burn barefoot!) and you can choose every color tone, without forgetting the grip that makes it perfectly non-slip.

Find out how Synteak’s technicians have realized the new Composite Teak, the only natural product like teak and ecological like recycled PVC, by visiting the product in the stand at Milano Yachting Week by clicking HERE directly.

You can also talk directly with Synteak’s experts via email or whatsapp and, maybe, go to see it live by booking an appointment.