A newborn myth, the Swan 78 reveals its secrets

Why are Swans mythical boats? Giorgio Passarella explains it to you at Milano Yachting Week – – The digital boat show by entering the Nautor’s Swan stand where you can find all the production of the Finnish shipyard, from the very fast Club Swan to the new range of Bluewater from 48 feet up to maxi 98 and 120.

The Swan 78 or Swan charm at its best

But if there is a boat that best embodies Nautor’s Swan charm and philosophy, this is the new Swan 78 you will find on the dock in the digital boat show. You only need to see the Swan 78’s image gallery to realize that with this new generation of yachts the Finnish shipyard has taken a leap forward, maintaining the build quality, timeless design and sailing performance synonymous with Nautor’s Swan around the world.

Swan essence: curved lines, cabinetmakers’ skill, covered cockpit

Visit this new generation of blue water immediately and you will understand how the German Frers archistar gave his best with the Swan 78. Elegant curves that create a volume that protects the cockpit and creates more space below deck. The design is a mix of curved lines and faceted surfaces, with 360-degree windows and a generous deckhouse that also serves as a solarium.

The contemporary design of the deck is characterized by unobstructed spaces and simple but effective solutions for sail management and life at sea.

Owner’s cabin forward or aft?

Inside the Swan 78 you will appreciate one of the strengths of Nautor's Swan, the excellence of the yard's cabinetmakers. On the Swan 78 you can touch it by visiting the two layout versions Owner Forward (OF) and Owner Aft (OA).

And if you want to know the long history of Nautor’s Swan, born in 1966 and how they have become the producers of the most coveted boats in the world, click HERE

To whom is the Swan 78 addressed, how it is built, how it navigates