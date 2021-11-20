Ecoracer 769, discover how to sail harder in eco mode

Do you really want to have fun sailing? Don’t you want to be part of the polluters of the sea? Do you want to get in front of everyone in a regatta? Well, at Milano Yachting Week – The virtual Boat Show you are in the right place to see the boat for you.

It’s called EcoRacer 769, you can find it in the marina of sailing boats.

Ecoracer 769, it was designed by the designer of Grand Soleil

We are not telling you lies, this boat of just over 7 meters is really an explosive novelty. Listen now to the video interview at the entrance of the Northern Light Composites booth that is building it. One of the partners, Andrea Paduano and the designer of EcoRacer 769 Matteo Polli (one of the emerging designers, he designed the latest Gran Soleil) tell you what we have anticipated.

Get on board and see how it is built

And in four videos you will discover how this boat is coming to life, as if you were in the shipyard. An exclusive novelty of our digital boat show that promises to be one of the top boats of 2021.

Built in linen fiber to go faster in eco mode

Why will it make you have fun and feel strong feelings? Because Matteo Polli had a free hand, listen to what he says: “On this boat we pushed the accelerator of innovation in different areas, starting from the materials but also in the shapes of the hull and the layout of the appendages”.

Why really and not in words this boat is good for the environment? Thanks to the technology of nlcomp Ecoracer 769 is in fact 100% linen fiber and with a recyclable core at the end of its life. The motor is electric.

Why do you look great in a regatta? Because the boats designed by Polli are very strong, weighing only 1,100 kg for a boat 7.69 m long, 2.80 m wide with 42 square meters of sail area upwind. A power-to-weight ratio of a racing super-boat. Just click here to board EcoRacer 769.

And if you want to know more, Northern Light Composites is at your disposal to give you information, invite you to the shipyard and inform you about the eco-technologies behind EcoRacer769 and their boats built with this method