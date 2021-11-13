Garcia Explocat 52, a catamaran to go where others can not

Is there a catamaran for long navigation, able to face any kind of sea? Yes and is located in the port of Milan Yachting Week – The digital boat show.

It is called Garcia Explocat 52 and you can find it on the water and in the stand of its Italian importer, Sailaway, the specialist of boats for real sailing, which also offers models from the legendary shipyards Amel and Allures.

Those who know about the sea understand why Garcia Explocat 52 is special.

The Garcia Explocat 52 is a catamaran unlike any other, not only because it is made of aluminum instead of traditional fiberglass … and those who know about boats and the sea recognize that this material is the ultimate in safety. Safer and more robust than any other material used to build a boat, which can always be repaired.

We advise you to get on board the Garcia Explocat 52 to appreciate through the video, images, explanations why this is a special catamaran, born to go where you want, regardless of any sea, in maximum safety.

A catamaran to go where only monohulls could go

Listen to what Garcia’s people say about the Explocat 52: “Destined to sail off the beaten track, this aluminium Exploration catamaran greatly expands the range of possibilities on a catamaran: it offers a new way of exploring the world, until now reserved for monohulls”.

A boat that even women like

If you’ve been engulfed, all you have to do is go aboard and visit the Garcia Explocat 52. You’ll also discover why it’s a boat that women like so much, as Paolo Salomoni, founder of Sail Away, tells in his video interview.

Find out how the Garcia are born and you can book a visit

