Shadow on board without problems with the boat umbrella Girasole Easy

6 November 2021
A parasol on board a boat? It can be done, but it is not as simple as it seems. It has to be designed specifically for nautical use, otherwise a disaster happens…and what’s more, it’s really “cheap”.

At Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show you can also find this: Gardenart, a Florentine company specialized in the realization of umbrellas for boats. It seems obvious, what is different from a garden umbrella than a boat umbrella? Very, very much.

Shadow on board with boat umbrellas

Gardenart’s Yachtingline technicians at Gardenart have developed a line of boat sun umbrellas that take into account the differences that a seemingly simple product must have when used on a boat.

Gardenart has thought of every type of boat, motor sailboat. From the small boat to the superyacht.

A simple solution that is easy to install and store

The perfect solution for easy stowage and simple installation is the Girasole Easy model (click here), perfect, for example to be installed at the bow or on the stern bathing platform. Take a quick look at how it works and why a simple and ingenious idea, by visiting the Yachtingline stand at Gardenart.

 

Girasole Easy (click here) which offers an area of 2.50 x 2.50 m and, stowed, has a footprint of 20x20x202 cm. Discover why Gardenart’s Yachtingline is the world leader in this particular segment. Visit the stand now, so you won’t say when you’re on vacation under the scorching sun in the roadstead: “ah, if you’d thought of a sun umbrella earlier!

Learn more

To discover the peculiarities of Gardenart’s Yachtingline boat sunshades and contact directly with an email or whatsapp a manager to learn more click here.

