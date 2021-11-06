At Milan Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show could not miss a brand that has made the history of cruising made in Italy. We are talking about Grand Soleil Yachts, which in its stand in the MYW marina displays its entire range.

The “gem” we are talking about today is the Grand Soleil 42 LC (LC stands for “Long Cruise”), the latest model in the Blue Water range dedicated to long range cruising at Cantiere del Pardo. To understand the true value of this 13.85 meters above sea level we suggest you to watch the beautiful video presentation.

Grand Soleil 42 LC: stability, performance, intelligent interior

You will understand how the hull of the GS 42 LC, designed by Marco Lostuzzi, guarantees on the one hand a high form stability thanks to generous volumes, and on the other hand high levels of performance thanks to a well-proportioned sail plan, as can be seen from the boat’s data.

Then we recommend a tour below deck: as far as the layout of the interiors (designed in collaboration with the “masters” of Nauta), two versions will be available, one with two and one with three cabins (both configurations include two bathrooms with shower cubicles) to meet the needs of owners as much as possible. A real jewel conceived, designed and built in Italy by Cantiere del Pardo.

And if you want to know more, the experts at Grand Soleil are at your disposal to advise you, just click the email button or send a message with whatsapp. Take a look at the other models on display at the stand: the "oceanic" Grand Soleil 34, the 46 and 52 LC and the brand new Grand Soleil 44, as well as the 48 and the flagship 58.