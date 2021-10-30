developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

The perfect boat to win races (and have fun cruising)

VIDEO The 12-meter DIY boat built in a garden with just $30,000
29 October 2021
0
grand soleil 34At Milan Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show could not miss a brand that has made the history of cruising made in Italy. We are talking about Grand Soleil Yachts, which in its stand in the MYW marina displays its entire range.

Grand Soleil 34, a boat out of the choir

Including his smallest boat and “out of the choir”. That is the Grand Soleil 34 (11.25 x 3.60 m), which has a different identity from the others of Cantiere del Pardo, while maintaining the family feeling. Here we are talking about a project (born from the pencil of Oris D’Ubaldo and the Skyron studio) that is dedicated to owners who love fun, sports cruising and offshore racing, and was inspired by the open ocean, with the extra-large stern cockpit.

The solutions to make her run in regatta

Visit it now to discover how the new GS 34 Performance has been realized for offshore races with an IRC rating system and also in ORC with an appropriate optimization of the sail plan and appendages. In this way the boat can become competitive in both international tonnage regulations, both offshore and stick racing.

Discover immediately the different deck layouts and how the interiors have been structured, characterized by a large dinette, with central table and wall seats that can become additional berths if necessary (foldable in regatta).

Learn more about the boat and the Grand Soleil range

And if you want to know more, the experts at Grand Soleil are at your disposal to advise you, just click the email button or send a message with whatsapp. Take a look at the other models on display at the stand: the 42, the 46 and 52 LC and the brand new Grand Soleil 44, as well as the 48 and the flagship 58.

CLICK HERE AND EXPLORE THE GRAND SOLEIL STAND AT MILAN YACHTING WEEK

