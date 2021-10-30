The perfect boat to win races (and have fun cruising)

At Milan Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show could not miss a brand that has made the history of cruising made in Italy. We are talking about Grand Soleil Yachts, which in its stand in the MYW marina displays its entire range.
Including his smallest boat and “out of the choir”. That is the Grand Soleil 34 (11.25 x 3.60 m), which has a different identity from the others of Cantiere del Pardo, while maintaining the family feeling. Here we are talking about a project (born from the pencil of Oris D’Ubaldo and the Skyron studio) that is dedicated to owners who love fun, sports cruising and offshore racing, and was inspired by the open ocean, with the extra-large stern cockpit.
Discover immediately the different deck layouts and how the interiors have been structured, characterized by a large dinette, with central table and wall seats that can become additional berths if necessary (foldable in regatta).
And if you want to know more, the experts at Grand Soleil are at your disposal to advise you, just click the email button or send a message with whatsapp. Take a look at the other models on display at the stand: the 42, the 46 and 52 LC and the brand new Grand Soleil 44, as well as the 48 and the flagship 58.
