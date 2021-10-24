The Gran Turismo of the sea is being born. It is called Advanced A62

At Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show, exclusively, you can discover the secret of the success of years of Advanced, the boats symbol of Made in Italy in the world.

You should explore the stand of the Italian construction site to understand how Advanced has managed to create products so unique and coveted, that we could compare in the automotive field to the Gran Turismo of legendary brands such as Lamborghini, Lotus, Aston Martin.

This mix of elements of tradition and innovation is the origin of Advanced’s success. And it is also the reason for the incredible value retention over the years of all the Advanced used.

Advanced A62, born from the America’s Cup experience

An example of how you can mix the elements of the tradition of innovation, creating a perfect object, offers you the new Advanced A62.

You should immediately visit the boat, which is being born in these days, but is already on the dock at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show.

You will discover how the shipyard’s craftsmen, the great designer Roberto Biscontini and Nauta Yachts have succeeded, for example, with the new Advanced A62 to create a boat of unchanging charm combined with performance guaranteed by studies for the America’s Cup.

But it is not enough to go fast, the deck and interior layout is worthy of larger boats. And the ease of sailing and motor manoeuvring makes it possible to sail it even by just two people.

What’s great is that by visiting Advanced A62 at Milano Yachting Week the yard’s experts also explain how they managed to achieve fantastic sailing performance, thanks to the new latest generation Biscontini hull with double rudder blade.

Advanced A62 is surely one of the most successful models of the last years of the Italian yard. Enjoy your visit on the boat.

If you want to know more contact the site with a click

To whom this boat is addressed, how it is built, how it sails…just click here to discover it in detail.

You will also find all the other models of Advanced, from the A44 to the A80, passing through the A66.

And if you want to go deeper with a shipyard manager or book a visit through an email or whatsapp, in the booth you will find the buttons to activate the contact with a click.