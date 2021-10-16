developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

The king of catamarans in Sicily is called Magic Sailing Charter

Boat sails: costs and types
15 October 2021
Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show you will find all the solutions for your next boating vacation… on two hulls. Just enter, in the area dedicated to tourism, in the Magic Sailing Charter stand, which has the most complete fleets of catamarans in Sicily. Five Lagoons for a cruise in total comfort.

It is worth remembering the strengths of a catamaran, such as the great stability and very large spaces. And more: enjoy an aperitif on the bow overlooking the sea, sunbathe on the net by being pampered by the splash of the waves, ease of maneuvering thanks to the presence of two engines and ease in sailing thanks to the self-tacking jib and battened mainsail, spaces from villa on the sea.

Discovering paradise (by catamaran)

The headquarters of Magic Sailing Charter is in Marina Capo d’Orlando (Messina), perfect starting point for the exploration of that paradise that are the Aeolian Islands. A paradise that you can know by renting one of the catamarans of Magic Sailing, such as Lagoon 40 Samana or Lagoon 42 Sunrise.

But relying on Magic Sailing you can discover the Egadi, the Amalfi Coast, Malta and the Sicilian coast.

Isn’t a cruise in the sign of comfort and breathtaking places enough for you? Do you want to go a little further, maybe with wine tastings on board, cooking lessons, massage sessions? There are also these possibilities, on board the Lagoon 45o Sunshine of the Sea or the Lagoon 52F Samoa (the novelty of next season).

Find out more and book your boat vacation

All you have to do is visit the stand to understand what experience you are looking for: and why not, book it already in view of the summer at great prices! Contact on whatsapp or by email the Magic Sailing managers, they will answer you right away!

EXPLORE THE MAGIC SAILING CHARTER BOOTH AT MYW

Giornale della Vela
Giornale della Vela

