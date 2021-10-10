developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

The right electronic instrumentation for a sailboat? Here it is!

12-meter open boat
Cruising with a 12 meter outboard. Better a rib or a “rigid” hull?
9 October 2021
0
Tell me what boat you have, I’ll tell you what is the electronics to have on board. Yes, at Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show, the first digital boat show, it happens too.

Garmin, world leader in navigation products, has thought about it in its stand to create the ideal kit for every kind of boat with the latest generation of its production. Because the electronics in the boat today is an indispensable tool for sailing and motor navigation, mooring, boat control, fishing and for relaxation.

We recommend you to go to Garmin’s stand right away to find out how easy and efficient it can be to go boating today. Here is Garmin’s solution to every need:

Garmin solutions for every type of sailing boat

No matter what kind of boat you have, Garmin has studied solutions for open boats, born for daily trips, or for cruising boats, with which to sail for a long time for a vacation. Or the more sophisticated ones to go sailing with better performance. Let’s talk about solutions for home automation, entertainment, navigation, security.

But the solutions are not the same for everyone, they also depend on the size of the boat. That’s why Garmin has explained what to install, depending on the size of the boat. Because things change radically, the needs are different. Here is the instrumentation to have on board to be comfortable, quiet, fast. With maximum ease.

Sailing boats up to 13 meters

If the boat has dimensions up to 13 meters, here is the solution here

Sailing boats up to 16 meters

If the boat has dimensions up to 16 meters, here is the solution here

Sailing boats up to 21 meters

If the boat has dimensions up to 21 meters, here is the solution here

Superyacht” boats up to 34 meters

If the boat is a “superyacht” up to 34 meters, here is the solution

Fishing boats

And then there is fishing. Here Garmin has in store a lot of novelties in the field of electronics for a boat to be used for fishing, here are his solutions

