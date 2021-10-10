The right electronic instrumentation for a sailboat? Here it is!

developed and seo specialist Franco Danese
Tell me what boat you have, I’ll tell you what is the electronics to have on board. Yes, at Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show, the first digital boat show, it happens too.
Garmin, world leader in navigation products, has thought about it in its stand to create the ideal kit for every kind of boat with the latest generation of its production. Because the electronics in the boat today is an indispensable tool for sailing and motor navigation, mooring, boat control, fishing and for relaxation.
We recommend you to go to Garmin’s stand right away to find out how easy and efficient it can be to go boating today. Here is Garmin’s solution to every need:
No matter what kind of boat you have, Garmin has studied solutions for open boats, born for daily trips, or for cruising boats, with which to sail for a long time for a vacation. Or the more sophisticated ones to go sailing with better performance. Let’s talk about solutions for home automation, entertainment, navigation, security.
But the solutions are not the same for everyone, they also depend on the size of the boat. That’s why Garmin has explained what to install, depending on the size of the boat. Because things change radically, the needs are different. Here is the instrumentation to have on board to be comfortable, quiet, fast. With maximum ease.
Sailing boats up to 13 meters
If the boat has dimensions up to 13 meters, here is the solution here
Sailing boats up to 16 meters
If the boat has dimensions up to 16 meters, here is the solution here
Sailing boats up to 21 meters
If the boat has dimensions up to 21 meters, here is the solution here
Superyacht” boats up to 34 meters
If the boat is a “superyacht” up to 34 meters, here is the solution
Fishing boats
And then there is fishing. Here Garmin has in store a lot of novelties in the field of electronics for a boat to be used for fishing, here are his solutions
All you have to do is enter the Garmin stand immediately to find out everything about the equipment and contact directly with an email or with Whatsapp a manager for advice and quotes.
