11 or 13 meters? Climb aboard the Hanse 388

Why an 11 meters sailboat is as big as a 13 meters sailboat of a few years ago, you can understand immediately by visiting at Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show the new Hanse 388. The German shipyard Hanse has a long history that you can discover HERE.

A long history of boats with high performance hulls, designed by archistars Judel/Vroljik who have won ocean races like the ARC.

Hanse 388, how did they make a boat like this

If you board the Hanse 388, we were saying, you immediately understand that the space above and below deck is incredibly increased compared to the past, thanks to the volumes of the hull that extend the maximum width to the stern and some ergonomic tricks that you can appreciate watching the videos of the Hanse 388.

– But you better get on board to realize that the Hanse 388 is also an easy boat, very easy. It also manoeuvres on its own, thanks to the self-tacking jib and the maneuvers close to the helmsman.

– As far as performance is concerned, we can give you some figures: with 14 knots of real wind, at the optimal upwind angle of 41° with the jib the speed is 6.7 knots; with the asymmetrical spinnaker, at a bearing speed of 120° the speed reached is 8.1 knots.

– And then it is a real home on the water, thanks to the interior full of new solutions with two or three cabins and a real home kitchen. Take a look at the three different layouts now.

And if you want to know more, Hanse's experts are at your disposal to advise you, just click the email button or send a message with whatsapp.