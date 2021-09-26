What tools should a motor boat from 9 to 12 meters have on board? Just go to the Milano Yachting Week- The digital boat show to know exactly what you need. The advice comes from the leader in the field of nautical electronics Garmin Marine where his stand displays the best of his production, but above all he explains what is needed and why it should be installed.

The right solutions for the on-board instrumentation system

No matter if you have a dinghy, open boat or cabin boat, Garmin has created an ideal system for all the needs of the enthusiast who owns a motor boat from 9 to 12 meters.

Here are the elements of the integrated product system, created by Garmin, that you should visit now to make your boat better and enjoy it at its best, making everything easier.

From 9 to 12 meters for daily trips must have on board this equipment

Here is a summary of what you need for a boat of 9 to 12 meters:

The automation to have the total management and control/alarms of the on-board power supplies.

to have the total management and control/alarms of the on-board power supplies. Entertainment to provide a high quality audio entertainment experience on the water.

to provide a high quality audio entertainment experience on the water. Navigation with the new GPSMAP 8410xsv chartplotter integrates seamlessly with a variety of on-board instruments thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity.

with the new chartplotter integrates seamlessly with a variety of on-board instruments thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity. Security with the new VHF 315i with modular system designed for boats where you can have a station with multiple communication stations.

What’s extra on a 12 meters even for the cruise?

Here is a summary of the implementation needed for a 12-meter boat:

Navigation with a GPSMAP 8416xsv 16-inch multifunction GPSMAP. With this instrument you will be able to keep everything under control, from navigation to the fishfinder, to the data of the boat.

with a 16-inch multifunction GPSMAP. With this instrument you will be able to keep everything under control, from navigation to the fishfinder, to the data of the boat. Safety with an AIS 800 , a transceiver that allows you to have a better knowledge of what’s around us when we sail.

with an , a transceiver that allows you to have a better knowledge of what’s around us when we sail. Easy manoeuvre with the GC 200 camera What is it for? For example to manoeuvre in a crowded port or to provide sharp images in low light.

Learn more

All you have to do is enter the Garmin stand immediately to find out everything about the equipment for a 9/12 meters and contact directly with an email or with whatsapp a manager for advice and quotes.