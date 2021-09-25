Electric winders can now be mounted on the bowsprit

At Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show you will find the best deck equipment for your boat. In the Bamar stand, for example, you will find all the “jewels” of an Italian company that has made technological innovation its workhorse for over 40 years.

We have already talked to you about the new generation of Bamar’s roll-jib, today we bring you to the discovery of an ingenious product. Who would have thought, until a few years ago, that it would have been possible to install a winder on bowsprit as well? Let alone, then, electric.

Today the electric winders are mounted on the bowsprit

BWSE is an electric bowsprit winder, BWSI is a hydraulic bowsprit winder.

You should take a look at these two bowsprit winders with freeboard (gennaker or Code 0 type) to understand how they work: they have been designed to have the smallest possible encumbrance and allow an easy installation on each bowsprit. Maybe they are the solution you are looking for for your boat: also because they were born to be installed at the end of the bowsprit (and therefore moving the point of the wall as far ahead as possible, maximizing the performance) but they can be installed comfortably even below deck!

Learn more

Find out how Bamar’s technicians made the new BWSE and BWSI winders, how this new accessory is made, the technical data sheets and dimensions and how it can be assembled on board by visiting the product in the stand at Milano Yachting Week by clicking HERE directly.

At the stand, you can also talk directly with Bamar’s experts via email and, maybe, go and see them live by booking an appointment.