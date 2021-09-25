developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

Electric winders can now be mounted on the bowsprit

marc giorgetti solaris
Marc Giorgetti is the new majority shareholder of Solaris
24 September 2021
0
Published by Giornale della Vela at
Categories
Tags

bamarAt Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show you will find the best deck equipment for your boat. In the Bamar stand, for example, you will find all the “jewels” of an Italian company that has made technological innovation its workhorse for over 40 years.

We have already talked to you about the new generation of Bamar’s roll-jib, today we bring you to the discovery of an ingenious product. Who would have thought, until a few years ago, that it would have been possible to install a winder on bowsprit as well? Let alone, then, electric.

Today the electric winders are mounted on the bowsprit

BWSE is an electric bowsprit winder, BWSI is a hydraulic bowsprit winder.

You should take a look at these two bowsprit winders with freeboard (gennaker or Code 0 type) to understand how they work: they have been designed to have the smallest possible encumbrance and allow an easy installation on each bowsprit. Maybe they are the solution you are looking for for your boat: also because they were born to be installed at the end of the bowsprit (and therefore moving the point of the wall as far ahead as possible, maximizing the performance) but they can be installed comfortably even below deck!

Learn more

Find out how Bamar’s technicians made the new BWSE and BWSI winders, how this new accessory is made, the technical data sheets and dimensions and how it can be assembled on board by visiting the product in the stand at Milano Yachting Week by clicking HERE directly.

At the stand, you can also talk directly with Bamar’s experts via email and, maybe, go and see them live by booking an appointment.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT BAMAR’S STAND AT MYW NOW

Giornale della Vela
Giornale della Vela

Related posts

Dehler-30od

Dehler-30od

18 September 2021

Dehler 30 OD, where the propeller disappears and transforms as you wish

Read more
garmin equipment

garmin equipment

12 September 2021

How to create a perfect tool network on your boat

Read more
esse 330

esse 330

11 September 2021

A “superyacht” of 10 meters that maneuvers alone. It is called Esse 330

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Le tue informazioni non verrano mai cedute a terzi