of the most innovative boats of the last few years can be found at the Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show and is located at the Dehler stand in the marina.

Magically the propeller enters the hull when sailing on the Dehler 30 OD



This revolutionary boat is called Dehler 30 OD, is 10.30 meters long and has many interesting surprises in store.

By visiting her immediately in our digital boat show you will discover, for example, that she has a very simple and ingenious retractable propeller system. Yes, when you don’t use the engine thanks to the Dehler Stealth Drive system, the propeller goes back inside the hull.

You can see how it works in a comprehensive video, you will realize how simple the operation is and you will immediately perceive what advantages this system offers, both in terms of performance (zero friction!) and practical level (no more objects entangled in the propeller!).

The Dehler 30 OD transforms according to the use you want to make

All you have to do is visit the Dehler 30 OD right away to discover how the German shipyard has managed to create a boat with top performance sailing that can be manoeuvred by just two people that turns into a boat with which to win a race and also perfect for cruising. And it is also beautiful to see.

In short, the Dehler 30 OD transforms according to your needs into three different boats: for daily trips, for racing, for cruising.

Learn more and contact the experts

By visiting the Dehler stand, you will also discover the other great news of the site, the Dehler 38 SQ. At the entrance to the Dehler stand, you will discover the history of this manufacturer, the only one in the world to have produced 25,000 yachts since 1963.

And if you would like to go deeper with a shipyard manager or book a visit by e-mail, in the stand you will find the buttons to activate the contact with a click.