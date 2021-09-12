How to create a perfect tool network on your boat

At Milano Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show they explain you, in detail, how to create a tailored and reliable instrument network on board.

Whether it’s a sailboat, motorboat, or fishing boat, Garmin Marine, one of the world leaders in electronics, offers you the perfect connection scheme to have everything you need while sailing.

“These are examples of how an owner can install instrumentation on board,” explains Simone D’Aiuto, Sales Manager of Garmin Marine Italy, in the video interview at the entrance to the stand, “according to their needs. Whether you’re cruising for a weekend, sailing a lot, or racing. Garmin covers all these types of needs, so we imagined ‘typical systems’ of connection based on our experience and installations already performed”.

Garmin’s solutions for boats up to 13 meters

Click HERE, for example, to discover the solutions that Garmin Marine has designed for sailing boats up to 13 meters, racing and cruising. Actually, in a 13 meters sailboat the electronics start to play a really important role and designing the right connection scheme is a key element to really enjoy sailing.

For the race, for example, Garmin’s experts recommend a system with an ultra-precise wind station (which, through a compact, easy-to-install blackbox, integrates into the on-board data network), data display screens, autopilot and angle sensor, chartplotter, remote control keyboard. The security theme is not overlooked: the system also includes AIS and VHF.

For cruising, instead, you will have a system more devoted to comfort and home automation on board (with the acquisition of Empirbus Garmin Marine has become very strong in this field), which will allow you to keep under control all the data of the boat and manage its functions from your smartphone. From the onboard lights to the bilge, from the fridge to the tanks, and so on. Even in this case security is crucial, with VHF, radar antenna and even three waterproof cameras…

The great thing is that the whole thing is illustrated by a scheme according to which it will be very easy, on board, to create your system..

Just one click to talk with the Garmin technical team

And if you have any doubts, just click on the “send an email” or “contact WhatsApp” buttons in the sidebar (or at the bottom if you’re a smartphone) to talk directly with Garmin’s technical team experts, who can provide you with all the information you need, manuals, prices.