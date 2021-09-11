A “superyacht” of 10 meters that maneuvers alone. It is called Esse 330

A satisfying day of sailing, one that you will remember forever, awaits you virtually at Milano Yachting Week – The virtual Boat Show on the dock at the stand of the Italian designers Felci Yacht Design by clicking on the video of their Esse 330.

You will find yourself aboard a 9.90 meters day sailer, the Esse 330, capable of incredible performance, but also very easy to sail by just two people. In addition, inside environments that allow you to spend one or more days on board without touching the ground.

A small superyacht of 10 meters

We recommend you to visit the Esse 330 now to see for yourself how the designers of Felci Yacht Design have succeeded in this elegant performance boat, as luxurious as a miniature superyacht and as simple to use as a pure cruising boat, to blend these seemingly antithetical features.

And if you want to know how to design a sailboat today from the voice of its designers, Umberto Felci and Lorenzo Giovannozzi, enjoy the interview HERE.

The studio Felci Yacht Design is at your disposal to tell you more about the Esse 330 and how to design a boat, just click on the button to send the email, it arrives directly to them.