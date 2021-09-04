EXCLUSIVE 45 years of sailing with Luca Bassani, the man who “reinvented” the boat

At the Milano Yachting Week – the digital Boat Show there will be meetings with the great protagonists of the boating industry, in the events pavilion.

With whom, if not with Luca Bassani we could retrace 45 years of sailing? Just a phone call and here he is in the editorial office of the Giornale della Vela to tell us his sailing history. A unique occasion that we propose in video at Milano Yachting Week, which celebrates the anniversary of the 45th anniversary of the Giornale. We went freewheeling in a video of over an hour, with someone like him you can’t do anything else.

WHO IS LUCA BASSANI

Luca Bassani, 64 years old, universally recognized as one of the inventors of modern sailing, creator and builder of the most sought-after sailboats in the world, the Wally, is for boating also much more. His history is there to prove it. For this reason his story is full of surprises, tasty anecdotes, backstage unpublished.

Not everyone knows that Luca Bassani is not only Mr. Wally, but he is also an excellent sailor, winner of regattas all over the world, he has sailed in every sea with any weather condition, he has helmed every kind of boat, from J/24 of seven meters to his Wally of 40 meters. he has been in the cockpit with all the greatest sailors in recent history, he has dreamed and made boats with the best designers.

And above all, we repeat, he has invented a new way of sailing. In the name of pleasure, ease of use, practicality, comfort. Now everyone makes boats in this way but, as we will see, it was not so before. Impossible, however, in a few lines, to describe his immense curriculum. It’s better to have him tell his sailing story himself. That then is the sailing history of the last 45 years, to understand how it was and how it is today.

Interview made by Luca Oriani and Matteo Zaccagnino

