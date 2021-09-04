developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

EXCLUSIVE 45 years of sailing with Luca Bassani, the man who “reinvented” the boat

electric
TRENDS Everyone wants an electric motor on their boat
3 September 2021
0
Published by Giornale della Vela at
Categories
Tags

luca bassaniAt the Milano Yachting Week – the digital Boat Show there will be meetings with the great protagonists of the boating industry, in the events pavilion.

With whom, if not with Luca Bassani we could retrace 45 years of sailing? Just a phone call and here he is in the editorial office of the Giornale della Vela to tell us his sailing history. A unique occasion that we propose in video at Milano Yachting Week, which celebrates the anniversary of the 45th anniversary of the Giornale. We went freewheeling in a video of over an hour, with someone like him you can’t do anything else.

CLICK HERE AND WATCH THE VIDEOINTERVIEW WITH LUCA BASSANI NOW

Luca Bassani (born in 1956), founder of Wally

WHO IS LUCA BASSANI

Luca Bassani, 64 years old, universally recognized as one of the inventors of modern sailing, creator and builder of the most sought-after sailboats in the world, the Wally, is for boating also much more. His history is there to prove it. For this reason his story is full of surprises, tasty anecdotes, backstage unpublished.

Not everyone knows that Luca Bassani is not only Mr. Wally, but he is also an excellent sailor, winner of regattas all over the world, he has sailed in every sea with any weather condition, he has helmed every kind of boat, from J/24 of seven meters to his Wally of 40 meters. he has been in the cockpit with all the greatest sailors in recent history, he has dreamed and made boats with the best designers.

And above all, we repeat, he has invented a new way of sailing. In the name of pleasure, ease of use, practicality, comfort. Now everyone makes boats in this way but, as we will see, it was not so before. Impossible, however, in a few lines, to describe his immense curriculum. It’s better to have him tell his sailing story himself. That then is the sailing history of the last 45 years, to understand how it was and how it is today.

Interview made by Luca Oriani and Matteo Zaccagnino

CLICK HERE AND WATCH THE VIDEOINTERVIEW WITH LUCA BASSANI NOW

Here you can see all the events already held at Milano Yachting Week.

Giornale della Vela
Giornale della Vela

Related posts

refit style

refit style

29 August 2021

Solid wood? No, resin. The Refit Style bet

Read more
marina sant'andrea

marina sant'andrea

28 August 2021

Marina di Sant’Andrea, where to safely renew your boat in the Adriatic Sea

Read more
Hallberg-Rassy 50

Hallberg-Rassy 50

21 August 2021

How is the new Hallberg-Rassy 50 bigger than 55?

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Le tue informazioni non verrano mai cedute a terzi